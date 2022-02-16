Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Gets 2nd ANA Jet Liner With the Pillars

Regular flights commence from March 26

All Nippon Airways (ANA)'s collaboration with the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime is continuing with the launch of a second jet liner, which will commence regular flights starting from March 26. The " Kimetsu no Yaiba Jet Two" (written exclusively in Japanese with kanji and hiragana characters as a nod to the anime's historical setting) features an illustration of the nine Pillars on its sides.

The " Kimetsu no Yaiba Jet One," which began flights on January 31, features Tanjirо̄, Nezuko, Zenitsu, and Inosuke. The Jet Two will feature the same interior design as the Jet One and in-flight voiceover by the four aforementioned characters. Cabin attendants will also be wearing Demon Slayer aprons.

A sightseeing flight will be held on March 25. From March 27 to April 10, the Jet Two will be used on fixed flights. Limited-edition notepads will be distributed exclusively to passengers on those flights. From April 11, the plane will be used for flights across Japan. Rengoku's iconic bento box from the Mugen Train arc will be offered as an in-flight meal.

ANA began offering Demon Slayer items for domestic in-flight service on December 1. Customers can purchase exclusive Demon Slayer paper cups for regular passengers and menko cards for children. The TV anime and its accompanying soundtrack will also be available as part of the in-flight service's video and audio programming.

This is not the first time ANA has taken anime to the skies. In 2010, the Gundam franchise celebrated its 30th anniversary by launching a Boeing 777-300 jumbo jet. The airline also collaborated with the Evangelion series in 2012.

Source: Comic Natalie