Hunter x Hunter's Gungi Board Game Gets 1st Official Real-Life Set

The fictional Gungi board game in Yoshihiro Togashi 's Hunter X Hunter manga series is getting its first official real-life set for anyone to play. Although the game's rules were not explained in detail in the original manga, Universal Music Japan recreated the pieces and rules.

The object of the game is to checkmate the opponent's king by maneuvering pieces on a 9x9 board. Besides the advanced rules depicted in the series, like stacking up to three pieces and placing your pieces wherever you like at the start of the game, there are also entry-level, beginner, and intermediate-level rules. The company released a 4-minute explainer video on its YouTube channel on Monday to accompany the product's launch:

A regular version (featuring just the board and pieces) and a high-end version (which also comes with pieces holders and cases) available for order in Japan through the Universal Music Store online store until May 8, and orders are expected to ship on September 16. The regular set costs 4,840 yen (approximately US$41), and the high-end set costs (approximately US$418).

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan-Web