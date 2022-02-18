Bandai Namco Holdings Reports Increasing Gunpla Sales Throughout the Pandemic

Group-wide toy sales increased 12.5% to 76.1 billion yen

Bandai Namco Holdings reported at its Q3 results briefing that sales for Gundam plastic models (otherwise known as Gunpla) have been strengthening throughout the last financial year, despite difficulties in the supply system thanks to COVID-19.

Domestic toy sales from April to December 2021 increased 9.7% from the previous year, totaling 33.9 billion yen (approximately US$294.5 million). Group-wide sales increased 12.5% to 76.1 billion yen (US$661.1 million).

The company commented that it plans to continue strengthening its production pipeline by increasing the floor space at the new Bandai Hobby Center Shinkan factory in order to meet the rising global demand.

The new facility began production in December 2020 in anticipation of increased demand for Gunpla inside and outside Japan due to various collaborations marking the franchise 's 40th anniversary, new anime, and the planned Hollywood live-action Gundam film.

When Gunpla first launched in 1980, over a million units shipped within half a year. The original Bandai Hobby Center factory was completed in 2006, and it produced and shipped 6.6 million units in its first year. Gradually demand increased, and the factory's machinery expanded. In 2018, the same factory produced 15.73 million kits. By 2019, total shipments had exceeded 500 million.

Source: Gamebiz



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.