Kimi ga Otoshita Aozora Live-Action Film's Theme Song Gets Animated Music Video

Singer Mafumafu released an animated music video for "Shiori," the main theme song for the Kimi ga Otoshita Aozora live-action romance film. The music video debuted on Friday, the same day the film opened in Japan. The video's story depicts the protagonist traveling in time and finding closure with his past self.

The music video was directed by Asuka Dokai. Shiko was the assistant director, and Masaaki Asai wrote the script and narrative structure. Zenko Mitsuya performed the acoustic guitar. Vocalist Mafumafu wrote, composed, and performed the song.