Reddit Anime Awards 2021 Crown Sonny Boy, Mushoku Tensei

posted on by Kim Morrissy
Jury voted for Sonny Boy, while Mushoku Tensei took the public vote

The /r/anime community revealed the winners of its annual anime awards ceremony via a Twitch livestream on Sunday. This year, the jury winner for overall best anime was Sonny Boy, while the community voted for Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation.

Reddit's Anime Awards includes a panel of jury members for each award who are asked to view all of the nominees before casting their vote. The awards are broken down into four major categories, the "Main" awards, the "Genre" awards, the "Production" awards, and the "Character" awards. Each individual award includes a winner from the Jury selection and the public vote.

The winners of each category are listed below:

Anime of the Year

  • Sonny Boy (Jury)
  • Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation (Public)

    • Movie of the Year

  • Pompo: The Cinéphile (Jury)
  • Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train (Public)

    • Short film of the Year

  • Heikousen music video (Jury)
  • hololive Alternative teaser videos (Public)

    • Short series of the Year

  • Night World (Jury)
  • Star Wars: Visions (Public)

    • Animation

  • Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid S (Jury)
  • Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation (Public)

    • Background Art

  • Sonny Boy (Jury)
  • Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation (Public)

    • Character Design

  • Sonny Boy (Jury)
  • ODDTAXI (Public)

    • Cinematography

  • SSSS.DYNAZENON (Jury)
  • Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation (Public)

    • OST

  • Sonny Boy (Jury)
  • Attack on Titan The Final Season (Public)

    • Voice Acting

  • Natsuki Hanae as Vanitas from The Case Study of Vanitas (Jury)
  • Yuuki Kaji as Eren Yeager from Attack on Titan The Final Season (Public)

    • Best OP (both theme song and animation)

  • "Cinderella" from Komi Can't Communicate (Jury)
  • "ODDTAXI" from ODDTAXI (Public)

    • Best ED (both theme song and animation)

  • "Yasashii Suisei" from BEASTARS Season 2 (Jury)
  • "Give It Back" from Jujutsu Kaisen

    • Best Action

  • SSSS.DYNAZENON (Jury)
  • Jujutsu Kaisen (Public)

    • Best Adventure

  • Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation (Consensus)

    • Best Comedy

  • Zombie Land Saga Revenge (Jury)
  • Komi Can't Communicate (Public)

    • Best Drama

  • Megalobox 2: Nomad (Jury)
  • Violet Evergarden: The Movie (Public)

    • Best Romance

  • The Duke of Death and His Maid (Jury)
  • Horimiya (Public)

    • Best Slice of Life

  • Non Non Biyori Nonstop (Jury)
  • Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid S (Public)

    • Best Suspense

  • Sonny Boy (Jury)
  • ODDTAXI (Public)

    • Best Main Dramatic Character

  • Shinji Ikari from Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time (Jury)
  • Eren Yeager from Attack on Titan The Final Season (Public)

    • Best Comedic Character

  • Renge Miyauchi from Non Non Biyori Nonstop (Jury)
  • Gintoki Sakata from Gintama: The Final (Public)

    • Best Supporting Character

  • Yuka Ayakawa from Blue Period (Jury)
  • Ruijerd Superdia from Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation (Public)

    • Best Cast

  • Fruits Basket the Final (Jury)
  • Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation (Public)

    • The livestream guests included voice actor Sean Chiplock (Subaru Natsuki from Re:Zero, Shiki Granbell from Edens Zero), translator FAR (Wonder Egg Priority English Animation Translation Cooperation), and animator Yoshi Kirishima (Zombie Land Saga Revenge, Princess Connect! Re:Dive).

    Industry professionals, including Sonny Boy producer Yuichiro Fukushi, BEASTARS Season 2 ED creator Kouhei Kadowaki, Pompo: The Cinéphile producer Ryoichiro Matsuo and director Takayuki Hirao, and Night World director Ryo-timo, have sent their public acknowledgements for the recognition.

    Last year, Chihayafuru 3 won the jury vote, while Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 2 won the public vote. /r/anime's Anime Awards project began in 2016 and the livestream version followed two years later. The subreddit currently has over 3.4 million subscribers.

    Sources: /r/anime Awards 2021 website, Email Correspondence

