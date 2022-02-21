Interest
Reddit Anime Awards 2021 Crown Sonny Boy, Mushoku Tensei
posted on by Kim Morrissy
The /r/anime community revealed the winners of its annual anime awards ceremony via a Twitch livestream on Sunday. This year, the jury winner for overall best anime was Sonny Boy, while the community voted for Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation.
Reddit's Anime Awards includes a panel of jury members for each award who are asked to view all of the nominees before casting their vote. The awards are broken down into four major categories, the "Main" awards, the "Genre" awards, the "Production" awards, and the "Character" awards. Each individual award includes a winner from the Jury selection and the public vote.
The winners of each category are listed below:
Anime of the Year
Movie of the Year
Short film of the Year
Short series of the Year
Animation
Background Art
Character Design
Cinematography
OST
Voice Acting
Best OP (both theme song and animation)
Best ED (both theme song and animation)
Best Action
Best Adventure
Best Comedy
Best Drama
Best Romance
Best Slice of Life
Best Suspense
Best Main Dramatic Character
Best Comedic Character
Best Supporting Character
Best Cast
The livestream guests included voice actor Sean Chiplock (Subaru Natsuki from Re:Zero, Shiki Granbell from Edens Zero), translator FAR (Wonder Egg Priority English Animation Translation Cooperation), and animator Yoshi Kirishima (Zombie Land Saga Revenge, Princess Connect! Re:Dive).
Industry professionals, including Sonny Boy producer Yuichiro Fukushi, BEASTARS Season 2 ED creator Kouhei Kadowaki, Pompo: The Cinéphile producer Ryoichiro Matsuo and director Takayuki Hirao, and Night World director Ryo-timo, have sent their public acknowledgements for the recognition.
Last year, Chihayafuru 3 won the jury vote, while Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 2 won the public vote. /r/anime's Anime Awards project began in 2016 and the livestream version followed two years later. The subreddit currently has over 3.4 million subscribers.
Sources: /r/anime Awards 2021 website, Email Correspondence