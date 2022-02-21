Reddit Anime Awards 2021 Crown Sonny Boy, Mushoku Tensei

The /r/anime community revealed the winners of its annual anime awards ceremony via a Twitch livestream on Sunday. This year, the jury winner for overall best anime was Sonny Boy , while the community voted for Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation .

Reddit's Anime Awards includes a panel of jury members for each award who are asked to view all of the nominees before casting their vote. The awards are broken down into four major categories, the "Main" awards, the "Genre" awards, the "Production" awards, and the "Character" awards. Each individual award includes a winner from the Jury selection and the public vote.

The winners of each category are listed below:

Anime of the Year

Sonny Boy (Jury)

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation (Public)

Movie of the Year

Short film of the Year

Heikousen music video (Jury)

hololive Alternative teaser videos (Public)

Short series of the Year

Animation

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation (Public)

Background Art

Sonny Boy (Jury)

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation (Public)

Character Design

Sonny Boy (Jury)

Cinematography

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation (Public)

OST

Sonny Boy (Jury)

Voice Acting

Yuuki Kaji as Eren Yeager from Attack on Titan The Final Season (Public)

Best OP (both theme song and animation)

" ODDTAXI " from ODDTAXI (Public)

Best ED (both theme song and animation)

"Yasashii Suisei" from BEASTARS Season 2 (Jury)

"Give It Back" from Jujutsu Kaisen

Best Action

SSSS.DYNAZENON (Jury)

Jujutsu Kaisen (Public)

Best Adventure

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation (Consensus)

Best Comedy

Komi Can't Communicate (Public)

Best Drama

Best Romance

Best Slice of Life

Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid S (Public)

Best Suspense

Sonny Boy (Jury)

ODDTAXI (Public)

Best Main Dramatic Character

Shinji Ikari from Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time (Jury)

Eren Yeager from Attack on Titan The Final Season (Public)

Best Comedic Character

Renge Miyauchi from Non Non Biyori Nonstop (Jury)

Gintoki Sakata from Gintama: The Final (Public)

Best Supporting Character

Yuka Ayakawa from Blue Period (Jury)

Ruijerd Superdia from Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation (Public)

Best Cast

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation (Public)

The livestream guests included voice actor Sean Chiplock (Subaru Natsuki from Re:Zero , Shiki Granbell from Edens Zero ), translator FAR ( Wonder Egg Priority English Animation Translation Cooperation), and animator Yoshi Kirishima ( Zombie Land Saga Revenge , Princess Connect! Re:Dive ).

Industry professionals, including Sonny Boy producer Yuichiro Fukushi , BEASTARS Season 2 ED creator Kouhei Kadowaki , Pompo: The Cinéphile producer Ryoichiro Matsuo and director Takayuki Hirao , and Night World director Ryo-timo , have sent their public acknowledgements for the recognition.

Last year, Chihayafuru 3 won the jury vote, while Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 2 won the public vote. /r/anime's Anime Awards project began in 2016 and the livestream version followed two years later. The subreddit currently has over 3.4 million subscribers.

Sources: /r/anime Awards 2021 website, Email Correspondence