Fruits Basket The Final Anime Wins Anime Trending Awards

The Fruits Basket the Final anime took the top spot at the Anime Trending fan community's 8th yearly Anime Awards. The 86 anime was voted the best new anime, and Josee, The Tiger and the Fish was voted best film. The results were announced via livestream on Sunday.

Industry professionals have submitted public acknowledgement messages, including Fruits Basket anime director Yoshihide Ibata , Mieruko-chan director Yuki Ogawa , 86 producer Nobuhiro Nakayama , voice actors Rie Murakawa and Yūsuke Kobayashi (voices of Re:Zero 's Ram and Subaru respectively), Pony Canyon producer Hirofumi Itō , Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation art director Masakazu Miyake , Horimiya anime character designer Haruko Iizuka , and Vivy -Fluorite Eye's Song- music composer Satori Kosaki.

The community also held awards for "Character," "Aspect" (i.e. production), "Theme Song," "Genre," and "Voice Acting." The winners are listed below:

Character

Boy of the year: Shinei Nouzen from 86

Girl of the year: Miko Yotsuya from Mieruko-chan

Supporting boy of the year: Levi Ackerman from Attack on Titan The Final Season

Supporting girl of the year: Ram from Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-

Couple ship of the year: Kyou and Tohru from Fruits Basket the Final

Aspect

Best adapted screenplay: 86

Best animation: Vivy -Fluorite Eye's Song-

Best character design: Horimiya

Best original screenplay: Vivy -Fluorite Eye's Song-

Best sceneries and visuals: Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation

Best soundtrack: 86

Best voice cast: Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-

Theme Song

Opening theme song: "Crybaby" by Official HIGEDANdism from Tokyo Revengers

Ending theme song: "Avid" by SawanoHiroyuki[nZk]:mizuki from 86

Genre

Action/Adventure: Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation

Comedy: Komi Can't Communicate

Drama: Fruits Basket the Final

Fantasy: Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation

Music: Vivy -Fluorite Eye's Song-

Mystery/Psychological: Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-

Romance: Horimiya

Sci-Fi/ Mecha : 86

: Slice of Life: Komi Can't Communicate

Supernatural: Mieruko-chan

Voice Acting

Yoshimaya Hosoya as Reiner Braun from Attack on Titan The Final Season

Sora Amamiya as Miko Yotsuya from Mieruko-chan

Attack on Titan The Final Season was the winner of Crunchyroll 's Anime Awards, while Sonny Boy and Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation topped the jury and public vote respectively at the /r/anime Anime Awards.

Sources: Anime Trending (Link 2)