Art Corporation's 5th Anime Short Shows How Future Moving Technology Saves Cats

House-moving business Art Corporation streamed the fifth episode of its series of sci-fi anime shorts depicting the future of moving house on Tuesday. The episode depicts the characters using hoverboards and a "Eco Comfy Box Aqua" water to rescue a cat.

The shorts tell the heartwarming story of a girl named Izumi, who meets a robot named A-bot who takes her on a trip to the future. Izumi is voiced by Kana Hanazawa (Akane from Psycho-Pass , Kuroneko from Oreimo ), while A-bot is voiced by Akira Ishida (Kaworu from Evangelion , Kikuhiko from Shōwa Genroku Rakugo Shinjū ).

According to the project's website, at least nine episodes are planned in total.

Like the previous four shorts, the anime was produced by Studio Bind ( Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation ). The second episode was a collaboration between Studio Bind and ROLL2 . Takao Abo ( The Rising of The Shield Hero ) is the director of episodes 4 and 5, while Kazuya Aiura ( Assassins Pride ) directed the first three episodes.

The prologue short, titled "Episode 00," was directed by Motonobu Hori ( Carole & Tuesday director, Napping Princess animation director and unit director) at Signal.MD . Tetsuya Wakabayashi from Sherpa Creative Partner is the creative director across every short so far, while Hori designed the characters.

Source: Moca-News