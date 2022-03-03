Live-Action Cowboy Bebop's John Cho Shares Disappointment Over Show's Cancelation

"It was very shocking and I was bummed."

Actor John Cho , who starred in Netflix 's live-action adaptation of Sunrise's Cowboy Bebop anime, spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about his feelings on the show's cancelation: "It was very shocking and I was bummed."

Cho incurred an injury while filming the series in New Zealand. In the interview, he revealed that he devoted himself to rehab in order to finish work on the show. His family also moved to New Zealand during this time. "I put a lot of my life into it ... It was just a huge event in my life and it was suddenly over."

Although Cho said that he was disappointed about the show's cancelation, he said that he was "very warmed" by the fan response. "I'm mystified a little bit about how you can connect with people that you don't know doing your work, but I won't question it. I will value it and treasure it. I'm just really deeply appreciative that anyone would care. It's stunning to me."

He also added that he wished he could have contacted everybody and gotten hugs.

Netflix 's live-action adaptation of the Cowboy Bebop anime premiered on November 19. In December, entertainment news source The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Netflix canceled the series after one season.

The series garnered almost 74 million viewing hours so far, but its ratings dropped by 59% about two weeks after its premiere. It also received a 46% average rating among critics, and 54% among audience members on the Rotten Tomatoes website.

Writer and executive producer Jeff Pinkner had teased in April 2020 that the show's staff was planning a second season.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter (Abbey White) via IndieWire