Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club Anime Launches Singing Contest With TwitCasting

The Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club opened entries for a singing contest on the TwitCasting livestreaming platform on Friday. The winner will receive a trophy (Note that while the contest is open to everyone, only Japan residents will be able to participate in the finals.)

To participate, users must submit the link to an unlisted video on TwitCasting or YouTube featuring their take on one of the following 14 songs:

TOKIMEKI Runners

NEO SKY, NEO MAP!

Poppin' Up!

Saikou Heart

Tsunagaru Connect

Solitude Rain

Awakening Promise

Nijiiro Passions!

Dream with You

DIVE!

La Bella Patria

Butterfly

VIVID WORLD

Yume ga Koko Kara Hajimaru Yo

Winners will receive a trophy with the anime's logo on it. Entries are open until March 13. 12 finalists will be announced on March 18. The finals will take place on March 26.

The second Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club anime season will premiere on April 2. The first season premiered on October 3, 2020.

The Love Live! franchise 's staff introduced the members of Nijigasaki Academy's Idol Appreciation Club in 2017 as part of KLab Games and Bushiroad 's Love Live! School Idol Festival smartphone game's "Perfect Dream Project " (PDP).

The franchise 's staff recently announced a separate new television anime series, titled Love Live! Superstar!! , with open casting call auditions for one of the main cast members. Love Live! Superstar!! will have a second season.

Source: TwitCasting