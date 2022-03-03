NIJISANJI VTuber Lauren Iroas Apologizes For Owning Illegally Downloaded Pornography

While not mentioning pornography directly, he explained that on February 27 and 28, an image of his desktop screen was shown in a livestream

The NIJISANJI Virtual YouTuber Lauren Iroas issued a formal apology on Wednesday for owning illegally downloaded pornography. While not mentioning pornography directly, he explained that on February 27 and 28, an image of his desktop screen was shown in a livestream and "caused a great deal of disturbance to everyone." He acknowledged that he should have paid more respect and diligence in regards to copyright, and announced that he will take a break from streaming in order to reflect on his actions.

The NIJISANJI Twitter account also offered an apology and explanation for the situation. The agency confirmed the contents of the stream with the talent, who professed to have downloaded the illegal contents before joining NIJISANJI. In addition, all VTubers affiliated with the agency will have the contents of their streaming PCs checked for compliance. The company apologized for causing inconvenience to others and asked that fans do not ask the talents directly about the aforementioned issue.

Lauren previously issued an informal apology on his Twitter account on Monday, writing, "Holy crap, I'm so sorry." The pornography actress Ichika Matsumoto replied in a quote-retweet: "Next time, buy it on Fanza and then watch it (laugh-cry emoji)"

Lauren Iroas debuted in July 2021. His character is described as a policeman affiliated with a city defense force.

The NIJISANJI project launched in 2018 and is run by ANYCOLOR, Inc. (formerly Ichikara Inc.). It is one of Japan's largest Virtual YouTuber projects, hosting over a hundred VTubers. NIJISANJI EN (English) launched last June. Its first group of English-speaking male VTubers debuted in December.

