Higurashi: When They Cry – GOU/SOTSU Director Keiichiro Kawaguchi Marries Event Show Host Mayu

Event show host and presenter Mayu announced on her Twitter account on Saturday that she and the anime director Keiichiro Kawaguchi ( Higurashi: When They Cry – GOU /SOTSU , Sket Dance ) have gotten married.

Mayu wrote that because Kawaguchi does not have a social media account, only she has elected to announce the milestone. She wrote that because her account is more focused on personal matters rather than her work, Kawaguchi may show up in some future posts. Nevertheless, she stated that she will continue to do her best in both work and personal-related matters.

She also clarified that she and the director did not meet through work, hobbies, or mutual acquaintances, and described their meeting as "miraculous."

Kawaguchi is also the director of Hayate the Combat Butler , Dropout Idol Fruit Tart , Island , Shadowverse , Minami-ke Tadaima , and Phantasy Star Online 2: The Animation . Mayu works as a television ad announcer and as a presenter for various live events and presentations, including for the Macross and A Certain Magical Index franchises.

Source: Mayu's Twitter account