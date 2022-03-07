Vinland Saga Animation Director Unveils 3DCG Graduation Project

Former Wit Studio animator and animation director Sachiko Matsumoto ( Vinland Saga , After the Rain , Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress ) recently shared on Twitter and YouTube a 3DCG animation, titled "Rebirth", that she created as her graduation project for Digital Hollywood University in Tokyo.

Matsumoto further detailed that the animation is created using a combination of Maya, Zbrush, After Effects, and TVpaint, among other digital tools, and took about four months to make.

According to a tweet by notable animation blogger kViN, Matsumoto has been studying 3DCG animation at Digital Hollywood University, and will soon seek a career in the games industry. Matsumoto has since thanked kViN for the brief introduction.

