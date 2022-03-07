×
Interest
Vinland Saga Animation Director Unveils 3DCG Graduation Project

posted on by Choo Sum Lee

Former Wit Studio animator and animation director Sachiko Matsumoto (Vinland Saga, After the Rain, Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress) recently shared on Twitter and YouTube a 3DCG animation, titled "Rebirth", that she created as her graduation project for Digital Hollywood University in Tokyo.

Matsumoto further detailed that the animation is created using a combination of Maya, Zbrush, After Effects, and TVpaint, among other digital tools, and took about four months to make.

According to a tweet by notable animation blogger kViN, Matsumoto has been studying 3DCG animation at Digital Hollywood University, and will soon seek a career in the games industry. Matsumoto has since thanked kViN for the brief introduction.

Source: Sachiko Matsumoto's official Twitter account

