Interest
Vinland Saga Animation Director Unveils 3DCG Graduation Project
posted on by Choo Sum Lee
Former Wit Studio animator and animation director Sachiko Matsumoto (Vinland Saga, After the Rain, Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress) recently shared on Twitter and YouTube a 3DCG animation, titled "Rebirth", that she created as her graduation project for Digital Hollywood University in Tokyo.
デジハリの卒業制作で3DCGのアニメーションを制作しました。タイトルは「REBIRTH」です。— sachiko matsumoto (@Qsui) March 5, 2022
見ていただけたら嬉しいです。
Maya,Zbrush,AfterEffects,TVpaintなどを使っています。制作期間は4か月です。https://t.co/zvh5IrCEN5 pic.twitter.com/ONeWgudsiQ
Matsumoto further detailed that the animation is created using a combination of Maya, Zbrush, After Effects, and TVpaint, among other digital tools, and took about four months to make.
According to a tweet by notable animation blogger kViN, Matsumoto has been studying 3DCG animation at Digital Hollywood University, and will soon seek a career in the games industry. Matsumoto has since thanked kViN for the brief introduction.