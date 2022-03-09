Mamoru Hosoda Draws Protagonist of Pixar's Turning Red Film

Anime director Mamoru Hosoda ( BELLE , Summer Wars , The Girl Who Leapt Through Time ) participated in a video interview with Domee Shi, director of the Pixar animated film Turning Red . To commemorate the occasion, he drew an illustration of the film's protagonist Mei with the eponymous heroine of BELLE .

In the video interview, embedded below, the two directors share their appreciation for each other's works. Shi noted that Turning Red has many Japanese anime inspirations and includes an homage to The Girl Who Leapt Through Time . For his part, Hosoda praised Turning Red as an evolution of CG animation and as a story only Shi could create.

Turning Red will be released on Disney+ on March 11.

Source: Comic Natalie