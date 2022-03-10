Anime Promotes the Sport of Picking Up Trash

Who would have thought that picking up trash could be a competitive sport? It's existed within Japan for years as a way of encouraging sustainability practices, and now it's getting its "world-first" anime.

The Manga/Anime/Game Education Creation Organization held its first screening for the "Spo-Gomi (Sport Trash): World Cup Exhibition Match" promotional anime on Monday. The event was part of Nippon Foundation's "Sea and Japan Project: Change For the Blue" initiative, which aims to reduce marine waste.

The organization hopes to spread awareness about marine waste to young people; according to Nippon Foundation managing director Mitsuyuki Umino, over 90% of Japanese people over 60 are aware of marine waste compared to only 60% of teens.

In the anime's story, the sport of picking up trash, known as "Spo-Gomi," is a popular sport comparable to soccer. Akari, the plainest girl in the class, encounters the charismatic Spo-Gomi player Tokio, which invigorates her to pick up the sport. The cast includes:

Nippon Foundation chairman Yōhei Sasakawa also has an unspecified voice acting role.

The anime will stream on the following subscription-based services in Japan starting from April 1: The Anime Times, dTV , d Anime Store , U-NEXT , Anime Hōdai , and AbemaTV . It will also be available through a pay-per-view model via Hikari TV , Rakuten TV , DMM , Video Market , GYAO! , and Happy! Douga . J:COM , TELASA , and milplus will offer the anime from April 2.

Umino hinted at the screening that the anime will have sequels with "many different kinds of developments."

Source: Press Release