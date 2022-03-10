Hideaki Anno Talks Future of Evangelion Franchise In Anniversary Q&A

Story is over for him, but he welcomes other creators contributing

The Evangelion franchise staff celebrated the first anniversary of the Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time ( Shin Evangelion Gekijō-ban :|| ) anime film with a special Twitch stream on Tuesday. The program included a fan Q&A session with answers directly provided by series director Hideaki Anno , some of which addressed the future of the franchise .

The main story of Evangelion is firmly over, according to Anno's answer to the question, "Is this really the end of Evangelion ?" His response: "I've already ended it three times, I think it's time to call it a day."

Nevertheless, Anno did state that he welcomes others creating Evangelion -related stories, citing the " Evangelion :Another Impact" short for the Japan Anima(tor)'s Exhibition 's ( Japan Animator Expo ) project in 2015. The short can be watched through the Eva-Extra app. (Note: Although the app is available outside Japan, the interface is only in Japanese.)

The Japan Animator Expo project began in 2014 as a series of weekly anime shorts. Hideaki Anno himself served as executive producer of the entire project initiative with Dwango President Nobuo Kawakami , and he also designed the image character mascot "(Tor)-kun." Ghibli co-founder Hayao Miyazaki created the title logo, and fellow Ghibli co-founder Toshio Suzuki colored it. The shorts mostly featured the voice talent of Ranma ½ and Cowboy Bebop co-stars Kouichi Yamadera and Megumi Hayashibara .

The project's official Twitter account announced the website's closure in December 2018, with tentative plans to release the contents under a different domain.

Anno has also previously hinted that he might want to shed light on the time gap between the second and third Rebuild of Evangelion films.