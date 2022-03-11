hololive Virtual YouTuber La+ Darknesss Interviews The Batman Film Leads

Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz are fascinated with the VTuber's crow

The hololive Virtual Youtuber La+ Darknesss (also written as Laplus Darkness) scored the interview of a lifetime with The Batman film leads Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz. The 7-minute video interview, which premiered on Thursday, shows the VTuber asking the actors about their favorite scenes, whether they think she would look good in a Catwoman mask, and how it feels to wear the Batman suit, among other questions.

The actors were bemused and amused by the VTuber, showing particular fascination with the crow on her head. Pattinson also spent a hefty amount of time talking about going to the toilet while wearing the Batman suit, and invited Japanese viewers to watch carefully to see if they can notice when he's trying to hold in his pee.

La+ Darknesss is a member of hololive's Japanese-speaking "Secret Society holoX" group, which debuted in November. She is designed by Konosuba character designer Kurone Mishima . hololive describes her as:

The one who established Secret Society holoX. She was originally known for her vast power and intelligence, but most of it is now sealed away. She is vaguely aware of the debilitating nature of her shackles but does not remember when or how they got there. The crow by her side is a long-time companion.

The Batman opened last Friday in the United States, and it opened in Japan this Friday. It is a reboot of the Batman film franchise .