Chilean Lawmaker Performs Attack on Titan Salute After Casting Her 1st Vote

Newcomer Chilean lawmaker Consuelo Veloso cast her first vote in the Chamber of Deputies last week, and to mark the occasion, she performed the iconic hand-to-chest salute from the Attack on Titan anime and manga series.

Chile's public broadcaster news channel 24 horas captured the moment on film, and political journalist Poirot Escovedo clipped it in a tweet on Saturday.

Curiosidades: La diputada entrante de RD, Consuelo Veloso (@velosodiputada), hizo su primera votación en la sala de la Cámara con el saludo de la legión de reconocimiento del anime Shingeki no Kyojin. También portaba un pin con el escudo. @24HorasTVN pic.twitter.com/C4ZZSL269u — Poirot Escovedo (@poirotes) March 11, 2022

Veloso is not the only anime fan among Chilean politicians. President-Elect Gabriel Boric Font received a plush Squirtle last week as his administration's starter Pokémon from the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Japan, while lawmaker Pamela Jiles gained international attention in 2020 for performing the " Naruto run" through congress to celebrate the passage of a COVID-19 emergency aid measure in the lower house.

[Via Javiera Gracia]