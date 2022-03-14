Man Withdraws Allegations Against Evangelion Voice Actor Daman Mills

Man previously asserted that between 2014 and 2015, Mills groped, masturbated next to him

The Ohio man that previously accused Evangelion film and Sonny Boy voice actor Daman Mills of groping him and masturbating next to him while he was asleep when he was a teen has withdrawn the allegations. The man, referred to as "Duncan" due to concerns over retaliation and privacy, contacted Anime News Network on Sunday to issue the following statement:

At this time, I wish to permanently retract my statements and allegations regarding Daman Mills . I wish to apologize for potential harm I have caused anyone involved with or affected by this incident. Thank you for your understanding.

Duncan's previous allegations asserted that between 2014 and 2015, when the man was 16 to 17 years old and Mills was 20 to 21 years old, the then undiscovered voice actor would stay the night in Duncan's family home and insist on sharing the teen's twin-sized bed. Duncan previously stated that on multiple occasions he awoke to Mills wrapped around him, groping him, and in at least once instance masturbating next to him.

Mills, through a Cease and Desist letter sent to the alleged victim on February 18, asserted that the relationship was "consensual and mutual" and the allegations were "wholeheartedly false and without merit." The voice actor asked that the allegations be retracted.

Another teen friend, Brian, who has asked us not to publish his last name due to privacy concerns, shared images of messages with Mills from 2014 to 2015 which appear to show Mills repeatedly asking for a video of Duncan allegedly in his underwear. In another message screenshot Brian shared with ANN, Mills appeared to state that he and Duncan "never really dated" and that his feelings for the teenager were "unrequited." Duncan's own messages from 2014 to 2015 show Mills discussed helping the teen masturbate, asked what kind of sexual acts he was interested in, and asked for a measurement of his penis.

Many of the allegations were shared via a public Google document. That original document is no longer online.

Mills told ANN that he has sought legal counsel and has been advised not to comment on the allegations. He sent the alleged victim a Cease and Desist letter on February 18. Mills also demanded in the letter that the alleged victim cease and desist from further contacting Mills' employers or contractors. He was given until February 25 to agree or face potential legal action, including potential liability for damages, costs, and expenses.