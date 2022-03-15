Square Enix, Bandai Namco Ent. Donate to Ukraine

Square Enix and Bandai Namco Entertainment announced donations this week for humanitarian aid to Ukraine. Square Enix will donate US$500,000 to United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), while Bandai Namco Entertainment will donate 100 million yen (approximately US$845,000) to the Save the Children charity.

In addition, Square Enix group companies have organized a fundraiser and matching gift program with their employees. The proceeds will go to the International Committee of the Red Cross, UNICEF, and Doctors Without Borders.

KOEI Tecmo announced last week that it has donated US$500,000 to UNHCR for Ukraine support. The company is also accepting donations and will bundle them together with those from its employees. Sony Group Corporation announced that it is donating US$2 million to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and the international NGO, Save the Children while suspending sales of its PlayStation software and hardware in Russia.

Sega announced that it plans to make a donation to humanitarian causes focused on Ukraine, and will also match donations by staff.

The Pokémon Company International donated US$200,000 to GlobalGiving to provide humanitarian relief. Niantic announced it was donating US$200,000 to charities including United Help Ukraine, Razom Inc., Charitable Fund Voices of Children, International Rescue Committee, Norwegian Refugee Council, Sunflower of Peace, International Medical Corps and UNICEF. Employees have raised over US$75,000 with matching donations by Niantic .

X Japan member YOSHIKI donated 10 million yen (approximately US$87,000) to the Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Emergency Assistance Fund.

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24 after weeks of tense military buildup along their mutual borders and Belarus. Russia claimed to be supporting the independence of the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk. The war has recently taken a turn for the worse, as Russia has intensified shelling of cities, and Ukrainian civilians struggle to either flee the country or prepare for conflict amid rising causalities. Countries around the world have decried the invasion and expressed support for Ukraine. Economic sanctions have fallen on Russia and Belarus in light of the invasion, while artists and creative studios have halted releases of some works in Russia.

