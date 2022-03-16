Shield Hero, BOFURI Celebrate Shield Day With Crossover Art

March 15 has been "Hardest Shield Day" since 2020

In 2020, the Japan Anniversary Association formally acknowledged March 15 as "Hardest Shield Day" as a pun on the numbers 3 and 15. The Rising of The Shield Hero and BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense. franchises, both of which prominently feature shield-wielding protagonists, have used that date as an excuse to release crossover art ever since.

This year's artwork is posted below:

The wallpaper can be downloaded from the anime's websites at different resolutions.

For reference, the 2021 and 2020 artwork are shown below:

The two franchises have also collaborated in the form of a limited-time event in the BOFURI tower defense smartphone game in 2020. (The game ended service in September 2021.)

Both series are based on fantasy light novels, first serialized on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website and published in book form by Kadokawa . The Rising of The Shield Hero 's TV anime adaptation premiered in January 2019, and the second season will premiere on April 6. BOFURI 's anime premiered in January 2020, and the second season will premiere in 2022.