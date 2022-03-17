Ryukyu History Comes To Life In Uruma City's Anime Short

City recruits local voice, musical talent for short debuting in April

Uruma City in Okinawa Prefecture will screen the Katsuren Omoro Sōshi promotional animated short at the Amawari Park historical and cultural facility in April. The short tells the story of Amawari, the 10th Ryukyuan Lord (Aji) of Katsuren Castle. He was a prominent historical figure of the Ryukyu Kingdom, which predated annexation by the Japanese empire. The Omoro Sōshi is a collection of ancient poems and folk songs from the Ryukyu Kingdom.

The city began streaming a trailer for the anime on Tuesday:

Toru Furuya plays both Amawari and the navigator character Hinukan. Shino Shimoji , a voice actress whose hometown is in Okinawa, plays protagonists Kazunari and Mari. Okinawa-based musician Akira Ikuma will also provide a voiced role, and the city is auditioning for three Uruma City residents to perform in the anime.

Okinawan musician Sally-K will provide the theme song.

The anime is also receiving local collaborations. Students from the Okinawa Prefectural Gushikawa Commercial High School's business multimedia course will produce the poster, and a local calligraphy class will provide the text.

Source: Comic Natalie