BookLive's Manga Character Industry Awards Announces Results
posted on by Kim Morrissy
BookLive's inaugural Magademy Award for honoring manga characters announced its results on Wednesday. The winners are as follows (note: "actor" here refers to the fictional character):
- Best lead male actor: Totonō Kunō from Yumi Tamura's Do not say mystery
- Best lead female actor: Yona from Mizuho Kusanagi's Yona of the Dawn
- Best supporting male actor: Manjirō Sano from Ken Wakui's Tokyo Revengers
- Best supporting female actor: Shinobu Wakamiya from Yuki Suetsugu's Chihayafuru
- Special jury award: Guts from Kentarou Miura's Berserk
At the awards ceremony, a BookLive employee said Guts was chosen for the special award due to everyone's desire to cheer the character on his journey after Miura's passing last May.
Fans nominated characters for the awards through BookLive's website from December 9 to January 5. Any manga character that appeared in a print or digital tankōbon in Japan from December 1, 2020 to November 20, 2021 was eligible.
Comedian Kendo Kobayashi served as the special chairman on this year's judging committee. The committee comprised of employees from bookstores that sell manga, such as Sanseido Books or Tsutaya.
Source: Comic Natalie (Link 2)