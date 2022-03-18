BookLive's Manga Character Industry Awards Announces Results

BookLive's inaugural Magademy Award for honoring manga characters announced its results on Wednesday. The winners are as follows (note: "actor" here refers to the fictional character):

At the awards ceremony, a BookLive employee said Guts was chosen for the special award due to everyone's desire to cheer the character on his journey after Miura's passing last May.

Fans nominated characters for the awards through BookLive's website from December 9 to January 5. Any manga character that appeared in a print or digital tankōbon in Japan from December 1, 2020 to November 20, 2021 was eligible.

Comedian Kendo Kobayashi served as the special chairman on this year's judging committee. The committee comprised of employees from bookstores that sell manga, such as Sanseido Books or Tsutaya .

Source: Comic Natalie (Link 2)