Mai Yoneyama Animates Eve's "Yoku" Music Video

Eve's 6th album Kaizin shipped on Wednesday

Singer Eve ( Jujutsu Kaisen , Josee, The Tiger and the Fish ) debuted an animated music video on Friday for the song "Yoku." Animator Mai Yoneyama ( Kill la Kill , Promare , Kiznaiver ) served as the director, storyboard artist, character designer, and main animator at production studio P.I.C.S ( ODDTAXI ).

The song is included on Eve's 6th studio album, Kaizin, which shipped in Japan on Wednesday.