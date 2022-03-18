Interest
Mai Yoneyama Animates Eve's "Yoku" Music Video
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Eve's 6th album Kaizin shipped on Wednesday
Singer Eve (Jujutsu Kaisen, Josee, The Tiger and the Fish) debuted an animated music video on Friday for the song "Yoku." Animator Mai Yoneyama (Kill la Kill, Promare, Kiznaiver) served as the director, storyboard artist, character designer, and main animator at production studio P.I.C.S (ODDTAXI).
The song is included on Eve's 6th studio album, Kaizin, which shipped in Japan on Wednesday.
Eve originated as a Vocaloid song cover artist and as one of the lead singers for the Japanese indie band einie. An anime/live-action hybrid film focusing on the singer titled Adam by Eve: A Live in Animation debuted on Netflix on Tuesday.