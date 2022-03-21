Big Comic Original Issue Features Ukranian Flag Colors

Editorial department calls for end of war

This year's 7th issue of Shogakukan 's Big Comic Original features the magazine's logo in the colors of the Ukranian flag. The editorial department commented: "We pray that there will come peaceful days when all the lands on Earth and the people who live there can acknowledge one another, transcending race and ideology." The issue shipped on Saturday.

Big Comic Original has published numerous stories with a war theme in the past. Last May, the magazine a "War x Manga 1970-2020" anthology compiling stories by prominent manga artists such as Shigeru Mizuki , Leiji Matsumoto , and Inio Asano . The anthology was a republication (featuring additional stories) of a special issue in 2015 marking the 70th anniversary of the end of World War II.

Earlier this month, the Japan Cartoonists Association issued a formal statement regarding Russia's invasion of Ukraine, urging for an end to the conflict.

Source: Comic Natalie