Exclusive: Attack on Titan Tribute Jazz Album Will Soothe You To Sleep

Saxophonist Norihiko Hibino ( Metal Gear Solid/Bayonetta series) and pianist AYAKI ( Etrian Odyssey/PersonaQ ) are teaming up for their 12th album with Scarlet Moon Records on their "Prescription for Sleep" tribute series. The duo, known as GENTLE LOVE, is tackling anime for the first time with the Prescription for Sleep: Attack on Titan album. With soothing jazz renditions of familiar songs across all four seasons of Attack on Titan , they aim to bring a peaceful and relaxing end to the tragic and violent series.

The announcement trailer, embedded below, includes short samples from the album:

The full track listing is as follows:

ətˈæk 0N tάɪtn The reluctant heroes Vogel Im Käfig Call your name Barricades Call of silence YOUSEEBIGGIRL/T:T I YOUSEEBIGGIRL/T:T II So ist es immer Zero Eclipse The Succesor Shogeki Sunrise (Original)

The album will release digitally on April 4. Pre-orders are available through Bandcamp, Amazon, and Apple Music. A digital booklet is available exclusively on Bandcamp including full credits, recording notes, liner notes, and an interview with GENTLE LOVE. A physical vinyl release is planned for 2023.

Scarlet Moon Records has been releasing original game soundtracks and unique arrangement albums since 2013. Its flagship album series Prescription for Sleep: Game Music Lullabies has spawned 11 previous albums, including two compilation volumes, five more dedicated to Secret of Mana, UNDERTALE, Celeste, Shovel Knight, Wizard of Legend , and Stardew Valley respectively, a compilation of battle themes turned into lullabies, and a charity EP in honor of late Nintendo President Satoru Iwata .

Source: Press Release, Email Correspondence