Requiem of the Rose King Manga Creator Draws The Batman Film Fanart

She commented Robert Pattinson or Joaquin Phoenix would make a good Richard III

Manga creator Aya Kanno ( Requiem of the Rose King , Otomen ) posted fanart of The Batman film on her Twitter account on Friday. She commented: "I watched The Batman ... The visuals and music were so cool, and Bruce was cute."

She mentioned that she would like to see Robert Pattinson play Richard III, but also mentioned that Joaquin Phoenix, who played the Joker in the titular 2019 film, would also be a good fit for the character.

Kanno's Requiem of the Rose King manga is inspiring an ongoing television anime which premiered on January 9. The dark fantasy story adapts Shakespeare's Richard III . Kanno launched Requiem of the Rose King in Akita Shoten 's Monthly Princess magazine in October 2013, and ended it on January 6.

The Batman opened on March 4 in the United States and on March 11 in Japan. It is a reboot of the Batman film franchise . To promote the film in Japan, hololive Virtual YouTuber interviewed The Batman film leads Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz.