Voice Actress Yui Makino Welcomes 1st Child
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Voice actresses Yui Makino and Ikumi Nakagami made baby-related announcements on Monday. Makino delivered her first child, a girl, while Nakagami will give birth to her third child this summer. Both voice actresses thanked everyone for their support and vowed to do their best in both work and personal-related matters.
Makino began performing as a child actor at age 3, and debuted as a voice actress in Tsubasa: RESERVoir CHRoNiCLE as Sakura in 2005. She debuted as a singer later the same year. Her other roles in anime have included Wish Upon the Pleiades' Hikaru, Yamada-kun and the Seven Witches' Meiko, Ushio & Tora's Reiko Hanyū, Hundred's Erica Candle, and Shōnen Maid's Miyako Ōtori. She has also performed theme songs for Tsubasa: RESERVoir CHRoNiCLE, Aria the Animation, and Chaika the Coffin Princess, among other anime. She announced her marriage to singer Yutaro Miura in June 2020, and announced her pregnancy in October 2021.
Nakagami's first son was born in August 2015, and her second son was born in September 2017. She married in 2011. Her anime roles include Girls und Panzer's Yukari Akiyama, Futari wa Milky Holmes' Keiko Totsugawa, and White Album 2's Io Mizusawa.
Sources: Comic Natalie, Ikumi Nakagami's blog