J-Novel Club Challenges You To Try The Infamous When Supernatural Battles Became Commonplace Rant

In 2014, the When Supernatural Battles Became Commonplace anime took viewers by surprise when childhood friend Hatoko made an impassioned rant at protagonist Andou about how she doesn't understand his chuunibyou delusions. Saori Hayami 's voice performance was rumored to have been performed in one take, and has been upheld ever since as an example of incredible voice acting in anime.

Such an powerful rant - Saori Hayami's perfromance is unforgettable 👏 (via When Supernatural Battles Become Commonplace) pic.twitter.com/nBt1dpflgA — Crunchyroll ✨ #AnimeNextLevel (@Crunchyroll) January 26, 2017

Now J-Novel Club , which is publishing Kota Nozomi 's novels in English, is challenging fans to perform the full version of the rant in English to commemorate the release of the second volume, where the scene first appears. To participate, post a video of yourself performing the rant in one take on Twitter with the hashtag #hatokochallenge. The uploader with the most retweets will win three J-Novel Club light novel eBooks of their choice.

J-Novel Club posted the full text of the rant, which takes approximately 6 minutes to perform. Entries close on May 2.

J-Novel Club describes When Supernatural Battles Became Commonplace ( INOU-Battle in the Usually Daze. ):

Andou Jurai is a second-year highschooler with the mind of an eighth-grade edgelord. His self-indulgent fantasies and over the top antics make him a constant pain in the neck for his friends in the literary club...until, that is, they all suddenly awaken to spectacular supernatural powers! Their godlike abilities include stopping time, manipulating the elements, creating matter from nothing, subverting the very laws of reality, and...producing black fire that doesn't burn. (Some superpowers are more godlike than others.) Andou's read enough comics to know what comes next: it's only a matter of time before they'll be dragged into life-or-death battles with the fate of the world itself at stake! The world, however, disagrees. There are no villains, no battles, no earth-shattering disasters—nothing whatsoever. Half a year later, the literary club finds themselves confronting a new question: what do you do with supernatural powers when your day to day life is as commonplace as ever?

Kota Nozomi launched the light novel series with illustrations by The Devil is a Part-Timer! artist Oniku ( 029 ) in 2012, and ended it with its 13th volume in January 2018.

The novels inspired an anime adaptation from Studio Trigger in 2014. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and Sentai Filmworks released the series on home video in North America.

Kōsuke Kurose launched a manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comp Ace magazine in September 2013, and it ended in February 2015.

Disclosure: The author of this article has translated From Truant to Anime Screenwriter: My Path to “ anohana ” and “ The Anthem of the Heart ” for J-Novel Club .