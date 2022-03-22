Made in Abyss Creator Gets Acrylic Stands Of Himself

The Takeshobo Shop is holding a 50th anniversary pop-up shop in the Yurakucho Marui department store from March 17 to April 3, and among the myriad array of goods on offer is an acrylic stand and T-shirt depicting Made in Abyss creator Akihito Tsukushi , the man himself.

This fact went viral on Twitter when Tsukushi commented: "Why did this happen...?"

You can also buy a blanket featuring Nanachi and an acrylic stand of Faputa (a character who will debut in season 2), but as Tsukushi's fans have humorously pointed out in the replies, character goods are passé compared to goods of the creator himself. Other amusing goods available from the store include acrylic stands of the middle finger from Pop Team Epic .

Made in Abyss: Retsujitsu no Ōgonkyō ( Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun ), the second television anime season based on Tsukushi's Made in Abyss manga, will debut this year.

