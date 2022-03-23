Toronto Queer Film Festival To Screen Sailor Moon Parody Fandub on April 1

Harjot Bal's rewrite offilm is "dark comedy that focuses on issues related to queer folx, women, and people of colour"

The Toronto Queer Film Festival will screen the Sailor Moon Rated R: The Promise of His Rosebud parody fandub on April 1 at 9 p.m. EST. The screening will be followed by a Q&A with filmmaker Harjot Bal. The film contains edited clips and names from the Sailor Moon R Movie: Promise of the Rose anime film, but dubbed with an original script and plot.

The website describes the film as follows:

Sailor Moon is a post-2020 fandub of the iconic 90s anime Sailor Moon , rewritten as a dark comedy that focuses on issues related to queer folx, women, and people of colour. In this parody feature, Darien struggles to confront his repressed sexuality when a fierce childhood cuddle buddy named Fiore returns to unmask Darien's tuxedo. Possessed by the sex-positive Kisenian Blossom, Fiore faces off against the Sailor Scouts in a petty battle over Darien's “D”.

Bal released the film on Instagram last September. He released a second film in February. The films open with the following disclaimer: "This work contains copyrighted content not authorized for use by the owner. Usage of such content in this work is to parody its original source."

The original Sailor Moon R Movie: Promise of the Rose opened in Japan in 1993. Directed by Revolutionary Girl Utena 's Kunihiko Ikuhara , the film tells the story of an alien boy's deep emotional attachment to Mamoru.

The Toronto Queer Film Festival will run from March 31 to April 3.

Source: Toronto Queer Film Festival website