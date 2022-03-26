Former Voice Actress Yurika Announces She Could Lose Her Home

Singer-songwriter Yurika (formerly Yurina Hase ) wrote on Twitter on Tuesday that she is facing losing her home and needed someone to care for her three cats. In a follow-up Tweet she stated that her attempts to appeal to the government are at a standstill, and is considering staying with a family member. However, after emphasizing the importance of her cats, she told her followers that she's decided to stay with them.

"I had no dreams, so I thought it would be okay to hit rock bottom. I just want to do something about my cats. They are my family, and I would give my life for them," Yurika wrote. She did not elaborate whether this choice would affect whether she can live with her family member or not.

Yurika announced in July that she was diagnosed with an auto-immune disorder that causes numbness in her hands and body. She has sought acupuncture treatment but noted that the procedure is not covered by her insurance and is expensive at approximately 100,000 yen per month (about US$820). She asked fans to help crowdfund her medical treatment as well as expenses for producing music and a fashion line. In return, she offered video calls, exclusive events, and one-on-one chats.

Yurika previously revealed in 2020 that she had experienced a "casting couch" situation once for an anime that was produced at Sunrise . She said that she was asked to perform sexual favors, and when she refused, she was notified the next day that she did not get the role. She said that this was her only experience with a casting couch as an anime voice actress.

Since taking a break from voice acting roles in 2014, Yurika debuted as a singer and songwriter. She released her single "1000-Kai no Contrast" in 2017 and appeared at two concerts in Tokyo in 2019. She wrote on her blog in November that she was scouting music video locations in Hakone.

Yurika, who formerly also went by the name Yurika Ochiai , is best known for playing Konomi Yuzuhara from To Heart and Yukiho Hagiwara in the Idolmaster series. She received multiple death threats in 2009, causing her stress. She later resigned from her role in the The [email protected] series as Yukiho, and was replaced by Azumi Asakura .

[Via Nijipoi]