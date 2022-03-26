Makoto Shinkai Comments On His Newest Film at AnimeJapan

Makoto Shinkai 's newest film Suzume no Tojimari (lit. Suzume's Door-Locking) got an impressive display at this year's AnimeJapan convention. ComixWave Films' booth is showing off a life-sized recreation of the key visual, including a recreation of the door.

The booth included a personal message from Shinkai, translated as follows:

For these past two years, I feel like I've been traveling with Suzume to a faraway place. The staff has been working as one to ensure that she reaches the places she needs to be, and that her journey can be enjoyed by many viewers. I hope you can look forward to its opening.

Character designer Masayoshi Tanaka , animation director Kenichi Tsuchiya , and Takumi Tanji also left their comments at the booth. Tanaka commented that he is looking forward to the unveiling of his designs. Tsuchiya commented that the staff has been working very precisely to convey the emotions in Shinkai's storyboards, and Tanji commented that the film represents "a new step forward."

Toho Animation 's booth at AnimeJapan also dedicated a small-scale display to the film.

The anime film will open in Japan in fall 2022.

Shinkai describes Suzume no Tojimari as a modern adventure story, an action film, and a road movie. The story follows Suzume, a 17-year-old girl from a quiet Kyūshū town who meets a young man looking for a door. They find a door within ruins in the mountain, and Suzume opens it. Soon, more doors begin to open around Japan, bringing disasters from the other side. The film depicts Suzume's liberation and growth, as she closes the doors that are causing disaster.

Shinkai stated that three important points about the film are that it is a road movie around Japan, a story about "closing doors" rather than opening them, and a reason to visit the movie theater. He elaborated that closing doors can refer to tying loose ends or finishing something.

Shinkai is directing the film and writing the screenplay. He is also credited with the original story. Masayoshi Tanaka ( your name. , Weathering With You ) is designing the characters. Kenichi Tsuchiya ( your name. , Garden of Words ) is the animation director. Takumi Tanji ( Children Who Chase Lost Voices ) is the art director. CoMix Wave Films and Story Inc. are producing the movie. TOHO is distributing the film.

Source: AnimeJapan ComixWave Films booth