Playing Hide & Seek With Spy×Family's Anya at AnimeJapan

The adorable telepath was hiding in 5 different locations at's booth

Toho Animation 's booth at AnimeJapan this year dedicated a sizable area to Spy×Family , the hotly anticipated Spring 2022 anime. This area featured popouts of the characters and a large version of the key visual, but it also included a puzzle for observant fans: the adorable Anya was hiding in five different locations at the booth. Anime News Network infiltrated the booth to track the target down.

These two visuals show the juxtaposition that lies at the heart of Spy×Family 's appeal. Nice, very nice. But let's look a little lower...

Hm?

Anya, what are you doing down there?

On the opposite side is another visual showing a mirror image of the audience passing through. This section represents Anya's telepathic powers. You can stop here and watch as the interactive mirror generates random thoughts in speech bubbles like "I don't want to study."

But this spot also has its secrets. Lift your gaze.

She's watching you! And she knows what you're thinking!

Finally, we come to the trickiest Anya to spot. I actually missed her the first time and had to come back to the booth the next day to find her after the anime's Twitter pointed out the location.

Check out this impressively large poster:

Here, Anya is tucked away in the right-hand corner.

There she is.

And here's one more Anya in the bottom corner.

Watch out for more of Anya's adorable shenanigans when the anime debuts on April 9!