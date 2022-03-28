Actress Jamie Lee Curtis Wants to Be Kureha in the One Piece Live-Action Series

While there were plenty of watercooler discussion starters at this year's Academy Awards, one stand out moment came from actress Jamie Lee Curtis on the red carpet. The Halloween star told TikTok red carpet hosts Emily Uribe and Juju Green that she has a vested interest in appearing the live-action One Piece series and would like the role of Kureha in a hypothetical second season.

"You know there's that wizened old crone lady...maybe I can be Kureha," she said. "My [daughter] Ruby said that that would be what I would play." Curtis' daughter Ruby Guest appeared on the One Piece Podcast last year and a listener suggested the role for Guest's mother. Guest responded, "My mom loves Kureha. I would be 100% for it and I honestly, since Netflix is doing the live-action adaptation, I would highly recommend her to pull some strings to see if she can. […] I know my mom is 100% for it."

Curtis shared that her favorite character is Tony Tony Chopper and name dropped her friend, voice actor Brina Palencia , as the voice of the character. The 63-year-old actress elaborated that she would love to play Nico Robin but is "a little old" for the role.

Netflix will exclusively stream the live-action One Piece series. Manga creator Eiichiro Oda will serve as an executive producer. The series has already cast Inaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, Taz Skylar as Sanji, Peter Gadiot as Shanks, Jeff Ward as Buggy, Morgan Davies as Koby, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino as Alvida, Aidan Scott as Helmeppo, McKinley Belcher III as Arlong, and Vincent Regan as Garp.

Curtis has shared her love for anime in the past, especially One Piece . She told a crowd at San Diego Comic-Con in 2016 that if she could be any television character, she would be Nico Robin.

Source: zorojuri_200 on Reddit