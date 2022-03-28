Italian Air Force Launches Its Own VTuber

The video is part of a new monthly series titled "CuriosiAMo con Azzurra" (or "looking around with Azzura").

Seemingly capitalizing on the popularity of Virtual YouTubers, the Italian Air Force (Aeronautica Militare) posted a video on its official YouTube channel last Friday introducing "Azzura", a self-described "avatar of the Aeronautica Militare."

Azzura's first video is a brief introduction of the ejection seat, a device that allows the pilot to quickly evacuate the aircraft during emergencies. The video is part of a new monthly series titled "CuriosiAMo con Azzurra" (or "looking around with Azzura").

Source: Dr Commodore