Italian Air Force Launches Its Own VTuber
posted on by Choo Sum Lee
Seemingly capitalizing on the popularity of Virtual YouTubers, the Italian Air Force (Aeronautica Militare) posted a video on its official YouTube channel last Friday introducing "Azzura", a self-described "avatar of the Aeronautica Militare."
Azzura's first video is a brief introduction of the ejection seat, a device that allows the pilot to quickly evacuate the aircraft during emergencies. The video is part of a new monthly series titled "CuriosiAMo con Azzurra" (or "looking around with Azzura").
Source: Dr Commodore