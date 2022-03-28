Saint Seiya Anime Reveals 35th Anniversary Visual

The Saint Seiya ( Knights of the Zodiac ) anime revealed a new visual by character designer Michi Himeno to commemorate its 35th anniversary. Toei Animation displayed the visual at its booth at AnimeJapan.

The studio also began streaming digest videos focusing on the Gold Saints, beginning with Mu, whose birthday takes place on March 27.

Mu: Aldebaran: Aphrodite: Shaka:

The anime first debuted on October 11, 1986.