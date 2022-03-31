The Two Upcoming Healer Anime Unite in April Fool's Visual

The Spring 2022 anime season is just around the corner, and it's notable this year for debuting not one but two healer-themed anime: Don't Hurt Me, My Healer! and Healer Girl . This amusing coincidence has not been lost on the producers; the two anime teamed up on Friday for an April Fool's crossover visual.

Lead voice actresses Aguri Ōnishi (Karla from Don't Hurt Me, My Healer! ) and Carin Isobe (Kana Fujii from Healer Girl ) participated in a joint interview commenting on the collaboration. The complimented each other's voice performances and remarked on how, despite both featuring healers, the two anime have a completely different tone: Don't Hurt Me, My Healer! is a comedy, while Healer Girl is soothing.

Don't Hurt Me, My Healer! will premiere on April 10. The "isekai burnt-out adventurer comedy" centers on two adventurers: the hopeless swordsman Arvin, and the sarcastic dark-elf healer Karla, who seems to be more talented with ticking people off than healing.

Healer Girl will premiere on April 4. The story is set in a world where three schools of medicine are pervasive: Western medicine, Eastern medicine, and "vocal medicine." The healing of illness and injuries via songs is a special technique that not only improves the metal health of patients, but also the mental health of doctors. Such "Healers" strive to sing when called upon to respond to the health and anxiety of patients and doctors alike. The anime depicts the healer girls in training at the Karasuma Vocal Medical Institute.

