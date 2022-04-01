Masamune-kun's Revenge Anime Jokingly Announces "Season 3" For April Fool's

Even though there isn't even a season 2 yet...

The Masamune-kun 's Revenge anime released an April Fool's comic strip on Friday jokingly announcing a "season 3." In the illustration, Yoshino Koiwai is shown reaching for a sign reading "Season 3 production confirmed," while Aki Adagaki points out: "What are you doing? Before you can announce season 3, you have to announce season 2! Take that down!"

The image hints at a possible season 2, given that there is a second sign underneath the "season 3" one.

Hazuki Takeoka and Tiv 's Masamune-kun's Revenge ( Masamune-kun no Revenge ) manga inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered in January 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed an English dub .

The manga launched the series in Ichijinsha 's Monthly Comic Rex magazine in 2012, and ended in June 2018. An original anime disc ( OAD ) that Ichijinsha bundled with the manga's 10th volume also tells an "after story" for the manga. The volume shipped in July 2018.

Source: Comic Natalie