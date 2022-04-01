Interest
Masamune-kun's Revenge Anime Jokingly Announces "Season 3" For April Fool's
posted on by Kim Morrissy
The Masamune-kun's Revenge anime released an April Fool's comic strip on Friday jokingly announcing a "season 3." In the illustration, Yoshino Koiwai is shown reaching for a sign reading "Season 3 production confirmed," while Aki Adagaki points out: "What are you doing? Before you can announce season 3, you have to announce season 2! Take that down!"
The image hints at a possible season 2, given that there is a second sign underneath the "season 3" one.
Hazuki Takeoka and Tiv's Masamune-kun's Revenge (Masamune-kun no Revenge) manga inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered in January 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed an English dub.
The manga launched the series in Ichijinsha's Monthly Comic Rex magazine in 2012, and ended in June 2018. An original anime disc (OAD) that Ichijinsha bundled with the manga's 10th volume also tells an "after story" for the manga. The volume shipped in July 2018.
Source: Comic Natalie