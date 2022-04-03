30 Years Later, Hironobu Kageyama Still Rocks Dragon Ball Z's "Cha-La Head Cha-La"

Singer Hironobu Kageyama can still wail with the best of them. In a new video, the Dragon Ball Z theme song singer belts out "Cha-La Head Cha-La" for the Anime Songs Party program for Nippon Cultural Broadcasting 's FM91.6 radio station.

Kageyama performed the song with Yohei Onishi and singing cosplayer Hikari on Sunday.

"Cha-La Head Cha-La" debuted as the opening theme for the popular Dragon Ball Z anime series in 1989. Kageyama also performed the series' second opening theme "We Gotta Power" and the ending theme song "Boku-tachi wa Tenshi datta." Beyond Dragon Ball Z , Kageyama also performed theme songs for Saint Seiya , Apocalypse Zero , Naruto Spin-Off: Rock Lee & His Ninja Pals , and more. He's the frontman of supergroup JAM Project who have also performed numerous anime theme songs.

The Anime Songs Party is a new fan-participation program. The program is seeking international participants to cover anime songs both as soloists and bands. More information can be found at its official website