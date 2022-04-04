Golgo 13 Teaches Travel Safety Protocols In Government-Sponsored Manual, Videos

The eponymous hitman takes down terrorists attempting to take advantage of laxed counterterrorism measures under COVID-19

Since 2017, Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) has been issuing manuals to promote travel safety using Takao Saito 's Golgo 13 manga . MOFA updated the manual in 2021 to include information about preventing the spread of COVID-19. Last Friday, the government agency unveiled an "extra story" based on the manual featuring animated manga panels.

The plot follows the eponymous hitman as he takes down terrorists attempting to take advantage of laxed counterterrorism measures under COVID-19. MOFA describes it as "a story that conveys the necessity of dealing with the combined risks of infection and terrorism." Hiroshi Tachi reprises his voice role as Duke "Golgo 13" Tōgō.

MOFA issued the original manual as a response to the July 2016 terrorist attack in Dhaka, Bangladesh, which killed seven Japanese nationals. The manual is available on MOFA's website in video and PDF formats.

Source: MOFA