Ikuhara Apologizes for Timing, Phrasing of New Name Announcement

Revolutionary Girl Utena and Penguindrum director Kunihiko Ikuhara took to Twitter on April 2 to offer an apology and further explain the wording of his recent name change. Ikuhara said that he was unaware that the timing of his announcement on March 31 coincided with International Transgender Day of Visibility and that the wording was actually song lyrics from a track on his upcoming music project.

"We made the announcement on March 31 because it was the same day that the press release was issued. There was no other meaning behind it. However, I later learned that the timing of the tweet lacked consideration, and that it caused misunderstanding that upset and hurt many people. I could not have imagined that this would happen. I am truly sorry," Ikuhara wrote. "I apologize for making you feel uncomfortable, even if it was not my intention. I will be careful from now on."

The earlier Tweets hinting at the announcement were deleted.

Ikuhara adopted the moniker "Bonsoir Ikuhara" as part of a music project with previous collaborators Bonjour Suzuki ( Yuri Kuma Arashi opening theme) and Elise Shōjoshiki indie band member Teiko ( Sarazanmai 's Sara Azuma) to form the group Teiko BonBon. Ikuhara is serving as the group's music producer, Teiko will perform the vocals, and Suzuki will direct the music.

The group's first album Kimi no Seishun wa Kagayaite Iru ka will be released on June 8 with two alternate album jackets with art by Kei Mochizuki. Teiko will cover nine songs selected by Ikuhara with the theme of "fighting girls." The track selection includes songs from Ashita no Joe , Godzilla vs. Hedorah, Choujinki Metalder, Ultraman Z, Neon Genesis Evangelion , Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam , Revolutionary Girl Utena , and Sakura Wars

kuhara has previously adopted pseudonyms in the past to represent his animation projects. For example, the original story for Sarazanmai is credited to "Ikunirappa," the original story for Penguindrum is credited to "Ikunichauda," and Yuri Kuma Arashi is attributed to "Ikunigomamonaka."

Ikuhara's Re:cycle of Penguindrum compilation films will open this year and the first is scheduled to debut in theaters on April 29. The second will open later this year. The film project will re-edit all 24 episodes of the television anime, but also add new sequences and new characters. Sumire Uesaka plays the new character Purin-Chu-Penguin.