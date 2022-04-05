JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Anime Celebrates 10th Anniversary With New Visual, Collaboration, Exhibition, and More

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure anime, and a number of details surrounding its 10th Anniversary Project have been revealed.

First of all, a new key visual drawn by creator Hirohiko Araki to commemorate the occasion has been released:

Since 2022 also coincidentally marks the 10th anniversary of the Tokyo Skytree tower, a collaboration event between the anime and the tower – charmingly named "JOJOTREE" – will be held from May 10 to August 9.

Throughout the event's duration, various photo spots on the tower's Tembo Galleria floor (situated 450 meters above ground) will be decorated with new visuals of JoJo characters. In addition, event-exclusive goods and café menus will be available, and special videos will be shown on the Skytree Round Theater®.

Additionally, " JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Anime 10th Anniversary Exhibition," an exhibition tracing the 10-year history of the anime, will be held this summer. Also starting this summer is "JOJO WORLD2," a pop-up theme park that will feature attractions that conjure up the world of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure , mini-games with prizes featuring original illustrations, exclusive merchandise, photo spots, and more. Both " JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Anime 10th Anniversary Exhibition" and "JOJO WORLD2" will be held nationwide in Japan, starting in Ikebukuro, Tokyo.

Also, the anime music magazine Lisani! will release a special volume covering the 10-year history of the anime series titled Lis-Ani! JoJo's Bizarre Adventure The Animation Music Compendium this summer. The book will include interviews with artists, staff members, and voice actors who have sung the series' theme songs.

Finally, a new visual for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure : All-Star Battle R has been released. All-Star Battle R is a new version of the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure : All-Star Battle fighting game that will be launching this fall.

