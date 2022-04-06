Demon Slayer Creator Draws Tanjiro In the Style of Japanese Classic Theater

A poster drawn by Demon Slayer creator Koyoharu Gotouge for an upcoming Noh-Kyogen theatrical adaptation of the manga was unveiled on Monday. The poster sees Tanjiro dressed in a traditional Noh garb that is styled in the black-and-green checkered pattern of the haori he usually wears in the series.

Noh and Kyogen are two accompanying forms of classic theater in Japan. Noh is a dramatic performance characterized by the use of masks and consists of elements of dance, music, and poetry. Kyogen, on the other hand, is a more comedic act that emphasizes dialogue. The two are traditionally performed alternately, with Kyogen acting as a kind of intermission between Noh sets, hence the designation Noh-Kyogen.

The performances will initially be held at Tokyo's Ginza Six Noh theater from July 26 to July 31, and later at Osaka's Ohtsuki Noh Theater from December 9 to 11.

Source: Otakomu