hololive's Mori Calliope To Make Major Label Debut, Hold Solo Concert

Cover Corporation announced on Twitter on Monday that hololive Virtual YouTuber Mori Calliope will make her major-label debut under the Universal Music sublabel EMI Records with the release of her first EP "SHINIGAMI NOTE" on July 20.

Furthermore, a day after the release on July 21, Calliope will hold a live solo concert titled "New Underworld Order - Mori Calliope Major Debut Concert" at Tokyo's Toyosu PIT.

"SHINIGAMI NOTE" will contain 6 new songs, including "CapSule" by Calliope and hololive VTuber Suisei Hoshimachi (composed by Vocaloid composer DECO*27 ). You can check out the music video for "CapSule" below:

If you're a Dead Beat (Calliope's affectionate term for her fans), you might also want to get your hands on the first-press limited edition LP-sized version of "SHINIGAMI NOTE," which is available for 6,600 yen (around US$53) including tax. Aside from the CD, this limited-edition release also includes a DVD containing a 30-minute behind-the-scenes interview with Calliope, five original LP-sized cover jackets drawn by various artists, and most importantly, a crest badge to prove that you're a member of Dead Beats. Both the standard and limited-edition versions of the EP are available for pre-order here.

Mori Calliope debuted as part of the hololive English branch in September 2020. She is the first hololive English talent to make a major-label debut.

Source: PR Times JP