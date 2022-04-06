Interest
hololive's Mori Calliope To Make Major Label Debut, Hold Solo Concert
posted on by Choo Sum Lee
Cover Corporation announced on Twitter on Monday that hololive Virtual YouTuber Mori Calliope will make her major-label debut under the Universal Music sublabel EMI Records with the release of her first EP "SHINIGAMI NOTE" on July 20.
Furthermore, a day after the release on July 21, Calliope will hold a live solo concert titled "New Underworld Order - Mori Calliope Major Debut Concert" at Tokyo's Toyosu PIT.
"SHINIGAMI NOTE" will contain 6 new songs, including "CapSule" by Calliope and hololive VTuber Suisei Hoshimachi (composed by Vocaloid composer DECO*27). You can check out the music video for "CapSule" below:
If you're a Dead Beat (Calliope's affectionate term for her fans), you might also want to get your hands on the first-press limited edition LP-sized version of "SHINIGAMI NOTE," which is available for 6,600 yen (around US$53) including tax. Aside from the CD, this limited-edition release also includes a DVD containing a 30-minute behind-the-scenes interview with Calliope, five original LP-sized cover jackets drawn by various artists, and most importantly, a crest badge to prove that you're a member of Dead Beats. Both the standard and limited-edition versions of the EP are available for pre-order here.
Mori Calliope debuted as part of the hololive English branch in September 2020. She is the first hololive English talent to make a major-label debut.
Source: PR Times JP