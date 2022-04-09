×
Interest
Fate/Stay Night's Gilgamesh Wishes Lil Nas X 'Happy Birthday'

posted on by Lynzee Loveridge

In a completely unpredictable cross over, Sony Music Japan decided to wish Grammy-award nominated singer Lil Nas X a happy birthday...via Fate/stay night character Gilgamesh. The account tweeted a picture of the King of Heroes holding a mic with the message "After the performance, We are DEAD RIGHT NOW😍 Happy Birthday Lil Nas X！We (＋Gilgamesh) didn't snub you🤍" The rapper and singer turned 21 today.

So why Gilgamesh? Well, the character and Lil Nas X have birthdays close together (April 5 and April 9) but the reference likely has more to do with Lil Nas X's appearance in a full suit of gold armor at the Met Gala last year. The rapper shared images of the Atelier Versace look on Twitter later in the day with a screenshot of Gilgamesh included.

Lil Nas X was nominated for five Grammys at the 2022 awards show for his album Montero, however he didn't end up taking home a statue.

