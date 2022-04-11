hololive Virtual YouTuber Amane Kanata Announces Return From Hiatus With Adorable Illustration

Kanata announced that she will return from her streaming hiatus on April 16

hololive Virtual YouTuber Amane Kanata is ready to stream again after recovering from COVID-19, and she announced her return with a heartwarming illustration of her being pampered by her ever-supportive friend and roommate.

In the Twitter thread, Kanata announced that she will return from her streaming hiatus on April 16, 9pm JST after consulting with her doctor and manager. She added that she initially wanted to return sooner, but since she had to catch up on recording sessions that had to be rescheduled during her break, the earliest she could manage is on the 16th.

Kanata took a break from streaming after being diagnosed with COVID-19 in February. Although she didn't stream regularly during her two-month break, she has nevertheless been active on her YouTube channel, posting daily "survival reports" and even holding an Idolmaster: Shiny Colours sponsored stream last Sunday.

Amane Kanata is a 4th generation hololive talent who debuted on December 29, 2019. She is described in her official English profile as "an angel from the Celestial Academy. She is now studying how to heal people. To hide her shyness, she pretends to be cool".

Source: Otakomu