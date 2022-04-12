hololive Virtual YouTubers Reveal Their Favorite Springtime Manga For Shuiesha's Spring 2022 Manga Festival

Find out which manga your favorite VTuber is reading!

In a special collaboration between hololive and Shueisha , a total of 35 Virtual YouTubers from hololive, hololive English, hololive Indonesia, and holostars were invited to recommend three manga titles for spring reading as part of "Haruman!! 2022," Shueisha 's upcoming annual Spring Manga Festival.

A quick tally of the recommendations reveals that SPY x FAMILY is by far the most popular among the VTubers, with 11 picks in total, followed by Hunter x Hunter , Dr. Stone , and 2.5 Dimensional Seduction , all three received five picks each. Some of the recommendations also reflect the talents' personalities; for example, Shirogane Noel, known for her muscle-brained approach to games, chose Mashle: Magic and Muscles as her top pick, whereas the vampire Yozora Mel recommended Asaka Noriko's The Vampire and the Rose. Also worth mentioning is hololive English's Nanashi Mumei, who chose Tokyo Ghoul for all three of her picks.

You can check out each talents' personal comments and recommendations by going to this page and clicking on their icons. Furthermore, the recommended titles will be made freely available for a limited time.

Some of the other popular VTubers picks include:

To commemorate the collaboration, a number of manga authors operating under Shueisha 's manga label will also provide illustrations of 11 talents in their own respective styles. The released illustrations are included below, with more to be revealed on April 15.

Ariahara Nao (Kiyoku, Yamashiku, Modokashiku.)

Aoi Haru (Tokyo LACKs)

Those who tweet their thoughts on any of the recommended manga with the hashtag #ホロの春マン between April 11 and May 15 will be eligible to win a limited-edition tote bag featuring the illustrations. A total of 11 winners (one for each illustration) will be selected.

Last but not least, hololive's official YouTube channel will be hosting a special collaboration stream on April 23, where hololive talents Omaru Polka, La+ Darkness, Shirogane Noel, and Suisei Hoshimachi will be tasked with creating their own original manga magazines.

Haruman!! is one of Shueisha 's leading annual events. This year's theme is "Manga Festival," and 305 popular manga titles, both old and new, will be made freely available for a limited time as part of the festival.

The first generation of hololive performers debuted in 2018. Over 50 Virtual YouTubers currently belong to hololive. The talents perform using intricate 2D and 3D avatars provided by the company. Cover corporation launched hololive Indonesia, a spinoff group aimed towards the Indonesian audience, in April 2020, followed by hololive English in September 2020. The all-male holostars spinoff group debuted its first generation talent in June 2019.

Source: PR Times