Violet Evergarden Gets Piano Concert On July 16-17

The Violet Evergarden anime will hold a piano concert at Yamanashi Prefecture's Kawaguchiko Enkei Hall on July 16 and 17. The performances will be based on the "Though Seasons Change ~ Violet Evergarden Piano Memories~" piano arrangement album which shipped in Japan on March 30. Ticket applications opened on Tuesday.

The concert will consist of a daytime and nighttime session on each day. Koichi Sato , who performed the piano part for the Violet Evergarden: The Movie original soundtrack, will perform the concert's daytime sessions. Shiho Morioka, who performed in Violet Evergarden 's 2021 orchestral concert, will perform the nighttime sessions.

The songs were originally performed at the 5th Kyoto Animation Fan Appreciation Event in November 2021. Mayuka Sakai selected and arranged the songs under the supervision of Violet Evergarden soundtrack composer Evan Call .

