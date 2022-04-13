Kyoto International Manga Museum to Exhibit The Heike Story, INU-OH Character Concept Art

Heike Story also gets artbook in June

The Kyoto International Manga Museum will exhibit character concept art from SCIENCE SARU 's The Heike Story and INU-OH anime from April 21 to June 27.

The exhibit commemorates The Heike Story 's TV broadcast and INU-OH 's theater opening in Japan. Fumiko Takano ( The Heike Story ) and Taiyo Matsumoto ( INU-OH )'s character concept drawings will be displayed in Gallery 4. Both titles are based on Hideo Furukawa 's modern language rendering of the classic Japanese epic The Tale of the Heike .

The Heike Story will additionally release an artbook titled "The Colors of The Heike Story " in June. The book will feature an interview between art director Tomotaka Kubo and series director Naoko Yamada . Pre-orders opened on Monday.

The Heike Story premiered in Japan on Fuji TV 's +Ultra programming block on January 12. The anime began streaming on Fuji TV 's FOD service in Japan on September 15, and abroad through Funimation and bilibili . All 11 episodes are now available. Funimation is also streaming an English dub.

INU-OH will open in Japan in May 28.

The Kyoto International Manga Museum first opened in 2006. As of 2016, the museum houses over 300,000 items, including some of the earliest examples of manga.

