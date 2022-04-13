Manga Artist Masakazu Katsura's 40th Anniversary Exhibit Will Display Tiger & Bunny 2 Character Designs

Career exhibit will run in Ikebukuro's Sunshine City from April 27 to May 8

Manga artist Masakazu Katsura is commemorating the 40th anniversary since his debut with an exhibition in Ikebukuro's Sunshine City from April 27 to May 8. The exhibit will display art from his various manga and illustration works, and will also include his character designs for the ongoing Tiger & Bunny 2 anime.

Katsura was born in 1962 and debuted with the oneshot Tenkо̄sei wa Hensо̄sei!? (The Transfer Student Is In Disguise?!) in 1981. The exhibit's key visual features Wing-Man and Aoi from his debut serial Wingman , which launched in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1983 and concluded in 1985.

Many of Katsura's manga series have inspired anime and live-action adaptations, including Video Girl Ai , DNA² , I''s , Wingman , and Zetman . Aside from Tiger & Bunny , he has also provided character designs for such anime as Iria - Zeiram the Animation , The Girl in Twilight , Double Decker! Doug & Kirill , and Garo: Crimson Moon .